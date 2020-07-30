INTRODUCING AXE CROSSBOWS

Performance. Optimized.
Superior, WI – Forged for the fury of the field, Axe® Crossbows have been engineered from the ground up to deliver an unparalleled shooting experience.
Balance, accuracy, safety, speed, durability and stealth – like nothing the hunting world has experienced before. Compact by design, but colossal with its features, the new Axe AX405 crossbow is best characterized as; Performance. Optimized.
Thousands of hours in research and development have culminated into a configuration that widely departs from average in look, feel and efficiency.
Historically, balance, weight and sound have all been the bane of crossbow designs and use. Axe cuts through those barriers with an optimized system that leverages the sum of all parts to deliver unprecedented performance and accuracy.
With industry changing specs the AX405 boasts 69% less felt recoil and 92% less sound resonance than comparable models.
At a compact and maneuverable 27.75-inches long and less than 10-inches axle-to-axle (cocked) the weight of the crossbow is centered over the shooter’s hand by way of a balanced shoot-through stock and riser design and reverse limb system.
This configuration empowers the most efficient part of the AX405’s split limbs to deliver bolt speeds in excess of 405 feet-per-second, from just 13-inches of power stroke. A proprietary cam system is linked by cables that run parallel to each other, rather than from the top of one cam to the bottom of the other.
This unique configuration eliminates cam-lean, limb torque and is further enhanced by an exclusive cable brace that engages the riser to aid in the limitation of flex away from the center of the crossbow.
When combined, these features allow the string to move along the same plane throughout the entire power stroke. Unlike the one-piece aluminum rail concepts of conventional crossbow designs that rob speed, efficiency and bolt life, the stock of the AX405 eliminates the rail and utilizes dual carbon guide rods along the entire length of the stock.
When combined with the shoot through riser and a tunable roller rest on the bow’s front end these features create a free-floating arrow system that mitigates contact, friction and torque along the arrow’s entire path further enhancing efficiency, accuracy and speed output.
Amplifying the bow’s performance is a proprietary and industry-first small diameter (.166 I.D.) bolt system constructed to deliver extreme accuracy, durability, penetration and safety at a head-turning 17-inches long.
The interaction between the bolt’s premium aluminum capture nock system and the bow’s string create an audible sound to note full connection and preparation to interface with the trigger system.
When it comes to safety the Axe AX405 is second-to-none; driven by a proprietary, completely silent integrated crank system, and fail-safe trigger assembly with Dry-Fire Inhibiting technology. Prior to cocking, the trigger housing travels along the carbon guide rods engaging a series of safety features along its path before meeting with the backwall.
The bow cannot be over cocked and features a hard stop upon achievement of full draw. As a testament to both safety and performance the crank system can be stopped or continued from any position along the guide rail and de-cocked in this same capacity. Beyond safety, the AXE 2-stage sliding trigger assembly is crisp, clean and factory set to 3.7-pounds with less than .020 of trigger creep.
Adding to the crossbow’s uniqueness is a series of user adjustability and interface features such as an adjustable cheek rest with 1.25-inches of height adjustment, stock stand offs to adjust length of pull from 14.25-15.75-inches and an adjustable stirrup that nests into the bow’s front end.
Technical Specs:
* 27.75″ Total Length
* 405+ FPS
* 9.5lbs Mass Weight
* Cocked Axle-to-Axle 9 15/16″
* Power Stroke 13″
* Kinetic Energy 138 ft-lbs.
MSRP: $1,699.99
Axe Crossbows are now available at the best retailers nationwide or at http://www.feradyne.com/axe-crossbows.
For more information on the Axe AX405 please visit http://www.feradyne.com/axe-crossbows