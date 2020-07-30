INTRODUCING AXE CROSSBOWS

At a compact and maneuverable 27.75-inches long and less than 10-inches axle-to-axle (cocked) the weight of the crossbow is centered over the shooter’s hand by way of a balanced shoot-through stock and riser design and reverse limb system.

This configuration empowers the most efficient part of the AX405’s split limbs to deliver bolt speeds in excess of 405 feet-per-second, from just 13-inches of power stroke. A proprietary cam system is linked by cables that run parallel to each other, rather than from the top of one cam to the bottom of the other.

This unique configuration eliminates cam-lean, limb torque and is further enhanced by an exclusive cable brace that engages the riser to aid in the limitation of flex away from the center of the crossbow.