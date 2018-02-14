Bear Kodiak Awarded Best Traditional Bow

by

Bear Archery announced today the Bear Kodiak won the Bowhunting World Readers’ Choice Gold Award for best traditional bow. The Kodiak was featured on the cover of the January/February 2018 edition of the magazine.

Readers cast their votes on a variety of archery gear categories ranging from bows to sights, targets, blinds, and more. The results were released in the latest issue of Bowhunting World.

“We are thrilled to be selected by the readers of Bowhunting World for the best traditional bow,” says Dave Parker, Bear Archery General Manager. “The Kodiak continues the legacy of innovation and heritage that Fred Bear, our company’s founder, started in 1933.”

The Bear Kodiak was resurrected after high consumer demand for the return of the legendary 1959 Kodiak. The limbs are fashioned with maple cores faced with caramel colored glass and backed with a brown glass skillfully radiused for precision shooting.

Layered with brown and white fiberglass, the tips are hand-finished to accommodate modern bow strings. Featuring a supple leather grip, the Kodiak features a large profile leather rest plate and forgiving feather arrow rest.

About Bear Archery

Originally founded by the iconic grandfather of archery, Fred Bear in 1933 with the intention of bringing archery to the masses, Bear Archery continues to produce legendary bows with the same focus on reliability and technology while maintaining its rich heritage of innovative leadership, quality products, and family values.

Bear Archery is a division of Escalade Sports, a global manufacturer and distributor of sport and recreational equipment, and goes to market with Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Cajun Bowfishing, and Rocket Broadheads. For information on Bear Archery, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-694-9494 or visit www.beararchery.com.