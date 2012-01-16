Menu
Parker Tomahawk Crossbow

Jan 16, 2012 by 1 Comment

The all new Tomahawk crossbow from Parker Bows is high performance and 320 FPS. The Tomahawk is the most compact, lightweight crossbow at only 6.5 pounds.

  1. mike petty says:
    Sep 6, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    would like your opinion on red hot arrows from carbon express for the tomahawk. this is my first crossbow and any info will be greatly appreciated. I am to the point that it is time to buy arrows and have no idea what can or not be used with this equipment . thank you for your time. mike in Kansas city.. 9 11 opening day

