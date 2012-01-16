The all new Tomahawk crossbow from Parker Bows is high performance and 320 FPS. The Tomahawk is the most compact, lightweight crossbow at only 6.5 pounds.
How To Properly Use A Treestand LifeLine
Are you using your LifeLine properly? Watch and find out. #huntsafe ... See MoreSee Less
10 hours ago
Time to upgrade your bowstrings.
| America's Best Bowstrings |
www.bowhunting.com/blog/2017/08/29/7-reasons-shoot-custom-bowstring/ ... See MoreSee Less
7 Reasons You Should Shoot A Custom Bowstring | Bowhunting.com
Why shoot a custom bowstring? Will it really help the performance of your bow? Here's 7 reasons you should shoot a custom bowstring on your bow.
16 hours ago
Troy Spolum put the @Mathews_Archery and @blackeaglearrow to work on this awesome Wyoming velvet buck. Bowhunt or D… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Pretty stoked to try out these new Gel Stream Hot Shots from @ArcusHunting and Tink's. October is coming!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Parker Tomahawk Crossbow
Speak Your Mind Cancel reply
Newsletter Sign-up
Bowhunting tips, product alerts & deals
Hot Topics
MyOutdoorTV Boss Bans Trophy Hunting Shows
Should the Airbow Be Legal for Archery Season?
Troy Spolum put the @Mathews_Archery and @blackeaglearrow to work on this awesome Wyoming velvet buck. Bowhunt or D… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Pretty stoked to try out these new Gel Stream Hot Shots from @ArcusHunting and Tink's. October is coming!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Stop in and pic up your BHOD swag at the @lancarchery Extravaganza! https://t.co/whNXb1fFrF
Comments
would like your opinion on red hot arrows from carbon express for the tomahawk. this is my first crossbow and any info will be greatly appreciated. I am to the point that it is time to buy arrows and have no idea what can or not be used with this equipment . thank you for your time. mike in Kansas city.. 9 11 opening day