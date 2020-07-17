Why Has Crossbow Hunting Become So Popular?

The prevalence of crossbow ownership, and crossbow usage for the purpose of hunting, has grown immensely in the past decade. This exponential growth has brought the idea of hunting with a crossbow out of obscurity and into mainstream hunting culture. Legions of loyal crossbow hunters can be found in virtually every state, and include those of every age group and walk of life.

As the crossbow continues to find favor with an ever-growing number of hunters, questions continually arise regarding its appeal, and why this form of hunting has exploded in popularity. If you were to ask this question to ten different hunters, you would likely receive ten different answers. However, a handful of reasons for this level of widespread appeal stand out above the rest.