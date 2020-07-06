How to Survive a Treestand Accident

It will never happen to you. You’re too careful. Stuff that like happens to other hunters, but never you.

When I was in my 20s, I took too many risks when it came to treestand safety. At that age, I felt self-confident, sometimes invincible, and often in denial when other hunters warned me that if I kept throwing caution to the wind and continued not wearing a safety harness or setting my stand up in precarious places, my number would come up. As one guy said, “Trust me, it happens when you least expect it.”

He was right. As I was climbing out of a hang-on stand one evening, my foot slipped off one of the screw-in style steps. Fortunately, I was already halfway down and dropped only about 10 feet. I landed square on my back, though, and suffered a couple of bruised ribs. I was lucky. It could’ve been much worse.