Menu
Home » Bowhunting Blog » Mathews Adjustable V-Bar

Mathews Adjustable V-Bar

Aug 26, 2019 by Leave a Comment

The all-new Mathews Adjustable V-Bar is the perfect attachment if you’re interested in shooting with a rear or side stabilizer. If you’re already shooting with a rear or side stabilizer, this will help you balance your bow to exactly where it needs to be.

 

Adjustable V-Bar Overview

The Mathews Adjustable V-Bar was made by Shrewd Archery, a leader in the archery accessory world. It was specifically designed to allow complete adjustability to the side/rear stabilizer. It has laser engraved indicator lines for perfect micro adjustments, includes a “quick disconnect” clamp system that allows for easy disconnect when you’re putting your bow away. And it’s also equipped with an anti-walkout washer, which means that it won’t loosen up on you after shooting it for a while. It’s incredibly simple to attach and set up, the package includes everything you need – barrel nut, washer, 5/16″ – 24 x 1/2″ bolt, attachment bolt, and a bushing.

Flatline Stabilizer Overview

The Flatline Stabilizer from Mathews features their exclusive EHS Nano dampening technology for added vibration dampening and enhanced stabilization. They come in a 6″, 8″, 10″ or 12″ length and a variety of colors. The carbon fiber rod and precision machined end cap weights ensure the most rigid stabilizer you can find, while allowing you to add weight in 1 oz. increments if needed.

Conclusion

If you’re interested in using a rear or side stabilizer this hunting season, the Mathews Adjustable V-Bar and Flatline Stabilizer is the perfect combination to keep you steady on whatever you’re aiming at. But if you’re hesitant to use a rear or side stabilizer because of the added weight, you shouldn’t be too worried. You’re only adding a few more ounces to your setup, and with the added stability, it’s well worth it.

Brad Kaufmann

Brad Kaufmann

Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos that Bowhunting.com produces. He is an avid bowhunter, but has gone through a dry spell over the last 3 years.
Brad Kaufmann

Latest posts by Brad Kaufmann (see all)

Tagged: ,

Speak Your Mind

*