The all-new Mathews Adjustable V-Bar is the perfect attachment if you’re interested in shooting with a rear or side stabilizer. If you’re already shooting with a rear or side stabilizer, this will help you balance your bow to exactly where it needs to be.

Adjustable V-Bar Overview

The Mathews Adjustable V-Bar was made by Shrewd Archery, a leader in the archery accessory world. It was specifically designed to allow complete adjustability to the side/rear stabilizer. It has laser engraved indicator lines for perfect micro adjustments, includes a “quick disconnect” clamp system that allows for easy disconnect when you’re putting your bow away. And it’s also equipped with an anti-walkout washer, which means that it won’t loosen up on you after shooting it for a while. It’s incredibly simple to attach and set up, the package includes everything you need – barrel nut, washer, 5/16″ – 24 x 1/2″ bolt, attachment bolt, and a bushing.

Flatline Stabilizer Overview

The Flatline Stabilizer from Mathews features their exclusive EHS Nano dampening technology for added vibration dampening and enhanced stabilization. They come in a 6″, 8″, 10″ or 12″ length and a variety of colors. The carbon fiber rod and precision machined end cap weights ensure the most rigid stabilizer you can find, while allowing you to add weight in 1 oz. increments if needed.

Conclusion

If you’re interested in using a rear or side stabilizer this hunting season, the Mathews Adjustable V-Bar and Flatline Stabilizer is the perfect combination to keep you steady on whatever you’re aiming at. But if you’re hesitant to use a rear or side stabilizer because of the added weight, you shouldn’t be too worried. You’re only adding a few more ounces to your setup, and with the added stability, it’s well worth it.