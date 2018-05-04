Live Elk Cam in Tennessee

by

A live elk cam is changing the way many are seeing wildlife in Tennessee.

Many hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across the country are unaware that Tennessee has a growing elk herd. It’s not a huge population, but it is healthy and thriving in a hilly and remote area of the Cumberland Plateau.

Watching elk, photographing them, and anticipating those brief few weeks in the fall when bull elk bugle in search of a mate is a thrill for those who are aware of a unique place in Campbell County, Tennessee named, Hatfield Knob.

A grassland lying among thousands of acres of a surrounding forest in Tennessee’s North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, Hatfield Knob has a viewing tower that attracts thousands of visitors. There is no better place to view wild elk than Hatfield Knob.

Obviously not everyone can get to Campbell County, so the state has added a Live Elk Cam to their website. You can expect appearances from deer, turkeys, bears, foxes, coyotes and any number of wild wayfarers, but no doubt the top stars of this live production will be elk.

Wildlife enthusiasts everywhere are encouraged to visit the Live Elk Cam and website to learn about these animals. There was a time, not long ago, when elk were absent from Tennessee, but they are back now and enjoyable to watch, whether in person or from a desktop, laptop, or cell phone.

Check out the Live Elk Cam HERE