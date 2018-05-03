by

Life’s darkest moments will often make or break a man. One’s ability to conquer in the midst of these dark days will reveal what’s on the inside. The recent, How I Conquer film, sponsored by MTN OPS, shares the story of Sidney Smith. Born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a disease which causes structural foot deformities and muscle wasting throughout the leg, Smith refused to surrender.

With a family to provide for and a desire to live life to its fullest, Sid made the decision to forego the risk of bone fusion in both legs and became a double amputee. Here’s his story…

Watch the How I Conquer film here:

Check out all the latest MTN OPS at www.mtnops.com.