Hi Mountian Jerky Cutting Board

by

I stopped in to visit with Brian at Hi Mountain Seasonings to see what’s new in their growing line of products designed to make some of the tastiest food and snacks you’ll ever eat. The company has released their Jerky Cutting Board. It’s a fine tool that takes all the hassle out of making your own jerky from home.

This cutting board allows you to easily cut meat at two depths, 1/4″ and 3/8″, depending on how you prefer your jerky. The board has non-slip rubber feet to prevent it from sliding around all over your table or counter top.

It’s got a nice textured surface that grips meat, as well as aid in tenderizing meat and helping seasoning penetrate the meat. The built-in ridges help keep liquid away from your meat. When you flip the board over you’ll find a flat surface that works as a cutting board.

The board comes with a knife that has a 13 1/2″ high-carbon, 420 stainless steel, super-sharp blade with an easy-grip, ergonomic, non-slip handle. The really convenient factor on this cutting board is that the components nest into the board for easy storage. Even better, it’s dishwasher safe making cleanup nice and easy.

If you want to slice the perfect meat strips for jerky, you need to check this one out.

See it at www.himntjerky.com $29.99