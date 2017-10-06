BHOD Trail Camera Contest – Vote Now

Below are the three finalists from the Bowhunt or Die trail camera contest. Leave your comment below and tell us who you think should win the new Stealth Cam DS4K camera! Voting ends Thursday October 12th.
Mark your calendars for the Lancaster Archery Classic on January 26-28, 2018. 🎯Registration is now open.
Who do you send the first text to? ... See MoreSee Less
Watch Matt Miller's opening day 165" on today's episode of Bowhunt or Die! bowhunting.com/video/bowhunt-… #bowhuntordie… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Taking a closer look at the new @MissionCrossbow Sub-1. bowhunting.com/blog/2017/10/0… #crossbowhunting https://t.co/E8WJ8WAuy2
David vs Goliath #stealthcam #ds4k https://t.co/Fbnl4D5ibk
Comments
Great looking dear.
Middle Cant beat a velvet giant!!
Week 1
I like the two velvet big boys in the first picture.
Week 1 Derek drnevich should win ! Buck on the right is a giant
i am going with week 3, Matt Vaughn
Daylight pics are the best I pick #3
Derek Drnevich
Week 3 is the best photo
Week three is best to me
i believe the 3rd.picture is the best!!! The first picture show the points the best!!!
Week 3 is gorgeous perfect trail Cam shot. Almost looks like a actual camera shot. Nice job Bow hunt or die
Week 3, the quality of this picture is awesome.
Week three definitely has the best composition
Week 3
Week 3 Matt Vaughn
Week 3 definitely
Week 3 – Matt Vaughn
MATT VAUGHN THAT’S AN AWESOME PICTURE
Matt Vaughn that’s an awesome picture
week 3 Matt Vaughn. Wont find a better trail cam picture in my opinion
Week 2
Velvet giant week 2
Week 1.
Matt Vaughn, great hard-horned, buck in daylight!