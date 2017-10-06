Menu
BHOD Trail Camera Contest – Vote Now

BHOD Trail Camera Contest – Vote Now

Oct 6, 2017 by 25 Comments

Below are the three finalists from the Bowhunt or Die trail camera contest.  Leave your comment below and tell us who you think should win the new Stealth Cam DS4K camera!  Voting ends Thursday October 12th.

Week 1 – Derek Drnevich

Week 2 – Steven Koenen

Week 3 – Matt Vaughn

Comments

  1. Milton says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Great looking dear.

    Reply
  2. Kade Sidwell says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Middle Cant beat a velvet giant!!

    Reply
  3. Ryan Gannaway says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Week 1

    Reply
  4. Chad Wilson says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I like the two velvet big boys in the first picture.

    Reply
  5. Joshua tucci says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Week 1 Derek drnevich should win ! Buck on the right is a giant

    Reply
  6. Joe Pflug says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:43 am

    i am going with week 3, Matt Vaughn

    Reply
  7. Tom Kampa says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Daylight pics are the best I pick #3

    Reply
  8. Steve says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Derek Drnevich

    Reply
  9. Don says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Week 3 is the best photo

    Reply
  10. Anthony Griffin says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Week three is best to me

    Reply
  11. Brad Suter says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

    i believe the 3rd.picture is the best!!! The first picture show the points the best!!!

    Reply
  12. Joe Gray says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Week 3 is gorgeous perfect trail Cam shot. Almost looks like a actual camera shot. Nice job Bow hunt or die

    Reply
  13. Justin Simmons says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Week 3, the quality of this picture is awesome.

    Reply
  14. Seth Tempel says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Week three definitely has the best composition

    Reply
  15. Tyler Frankard says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Week 3

    Reply
  16. Thomas Everett says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Week 3 Matt Vaughn

    Reply
  17. Brad Bloom says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Week 3 definitely

    Reply
  18. Dave Edgell says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Week 3 – Matt Vaughn

    Reply
  19. TONY CASELLA says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:47 am

    MATT VAUGHN THAT’S AN AWESOME PICTURE

    Reply
  20. TONY CASELLA says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Matt Vaughn that’s an awesome picture

    Reply
  21. matthew bailey says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:54 am

    week 3 Matt Vaughn. Wont find a better trail cam picture in my opinion

    Reply
  22. Joe says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Week 2

    Reply
  23. Melissa says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Velvet giant week 2

    Reply
  24. Jeremy/PA says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Week 1.

    Reply
  25. Billy Eisenman says:
    Oct 6, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Matt Vaughn, great hard-horned, buck in daylight!

    Reply

