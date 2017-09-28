Elk Licks Hunter’s Backpack [VIDEO]

by

It’s pretty much the scenario elk hunters dream about all year long in the days leading up to September. Bow in hand, surrounded by elk. And the elk even get close enough to touch!

Does it get any better?

Watch as one hunter finds himself in this very situation while in pursuit of elk out west. A bull pushes his cows right up into the hunter’s lap. One cow even sniffs and nuzzles the hunter’s backpack.

Check out the video…

Probably one of the coolest things I've ever experienced!! Me and my long time hunting buddy sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull hearding his cows this close was incredible.

Too close for comfort? Nah, just another day in elk country. I’d say the new SUBALPINE camo from Sitka seems to work pretty well at fooling the eyes of the wild wapiti at close range.

