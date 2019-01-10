Easton T64 Full Metal Jacket Delivers Built-In FOC

by

You can always count on Easton for new product development and taking their shafts to the next level when it comes to new and innovative arrow designs for greater accuracy and penetration. Such is the case with their new Easton T64 Full Metal Jacket.

Easton knows that arrow penetration is vital when it comes to successful big game hunting, yet without precise shot placement, maximizing penetration alone may not seal the deal. At the 2019 ATA show, Easton is debuting their answer for bowhunters with the T64 Full Metal Jacket—the arrow that combines maximum killing power with the highest level of FOC accuracy.

The T64 FMJ shaft profile begins at the front with a 6mm diameter that seamlessly tapers down to a micro-diameter 4mm at the nock end. The integrated front-of-center weight distribution adds up to 30% more FOC for the best in exacting long-range accuracy. For lethal big game results, the rear taper creates a reduced-friction path for maximum penetration.

Couple these new improvements with FMJ’s track record of field-proven success, and the Easton T64 now sets the new arrow shaft benchmark for bow hunting big game.

Straightened to the highest industry specifications and is coaxially aligned to ± 3 milliradians to produce the most precise hunting arrow available today.

Built-in FOC—front taper adds up to 30% more FOC.

Available in two deflection factor sizes that cover the full range of arrow spines from 400 through 300 and shaft lengths from 26” to 32”

RPS Inserts with 8-32 point and broadhead compatibility

Visit www.eastonarchery.com to see the new T64 and the full line of FMJ premium hunting arrows.