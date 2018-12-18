by

The 2019 B-Series bows are the most significant step forward in innovative design since the invention of the compound bow. Bold statement, yes…. we know! This B-Series has a bad ass look with 6 new bows in the lineup; B20, B24, B30, B34, B36 and B40. The number represents the axle to axle distance of each model. The B40 represents our first 40” axle to axle bow and it has an IBO speed of 350 FPS!

Each bow can adjust the brace height to 5, 6 or 7 inches. With other bow companies that would be 3 separate bows. Like all Gearhead bows, the B-Series will convert right to left handed and vice versa. The Gearhead Archery team continues to push forward with new models that utilize the strongest riser design in the business. The bridge-style shoot through riser is stress-free, with built-in accuracy and unparalleled compression strength. The new B-Series riser has up to 9 mounting positions for stabilizers. Put the weight exactly where you want it.

The B-Series has 10 pounds of draw weight adjustment with the new Zero Gap limb pockets. These new limb pockets secure the limb tip and precisely cradle the limbs back towards the cams. The limb pocket adjusts up and down within a tight tolerance, square pillar. This pillar of power controls the limb tips and guarantees limb alignment to the cams.

The cams on the new B Series give you the ultimate in adjustability and speed. The new RA (Rotational Adjustment) cams provide 4 inches of draw length adjustment with a pinned rotational module. Adjusting the draw length takes only minutes without the need for a bow press. The RA cams have a fully adjustable limb stop so the bow’s let-off can be micro tuned up to 85%. This lets you determine exactly how much holding weight the bow has. This new cam gives Gearhead Archery plenty of speed. The B34 has an IBO speed of 360 FPS!

The Gearhead bow grip is not an integral part of the riser structure, which enables it to be interchangeable. Gearhead has developed 6 grips in the Pick a Grip system to allow the shooter to choose the best grip option for their fit and feel. Each of the new B Series comes with a Slider Grip. The B20 and B24 come with Standard Slider Grip. The B30 and B34 come with the new 1911 Slider Grip. The B36 and B40 come with the Flat Back Slider Grip.

Couple the cam adjustability with the Slider Grip and the possibilities are in your control. The new Slider Grip will allow the grip to be moved .5” forward and 1.25” back in .25” increments. This allows the adjustment of the brace height and the ability to micro tune the draw length. The Slider Grip also allows the grip to be moved .375” left or right in .125” increments to eliminate grip torque and keep the center shot aligned.

The futuristic B Series, is the most adjustable, accurate and customizable bow ever produced. Adjust the fit and feel of the bow to what works best for the archer. This B Series is a game changer for both dealers and shooters alike, 10 years ahead of its time!

Gearhead Specs Overview

B20 – IBO 335 FPS, 24.5” – 31.5” draw, mass weight 4.00 pounds

B24 – IBO 350 FPS, 25.5” – 32” draw, mass weight 4.25 pounds

B30 – IBO 350 FPS, 25.5” – 31.5” draw, mass weight 4.50 pounds

B34 – IBO 360 FPS, 26” – 32” draw, mass weight 4.75 pounds

B36 – IBO 340 FPS, 25.5” – 31.5” draw, mass weight 5.40 pounds

B40 – IBO 350 FPS, 26” – 32” draw, mass weight 5.60 pounds

Gearhead Archery was launched to create innovative archery products that are designed for extreme shooting and hunting conditions. The company is made up of avid hunters who have a background in designing highly automated robotic equipment for various industries.

Gearhead Archery’s headquarters are in South Central Wisconsin. Gearhead facilities consist of 60,000 square feet of factory space with multiple departments specializing in the areas of engineering, design, fabrication, assembly and CNC machining.

Gearhead Archery – Rethinking Tradition

www.gearheadarchery.com