PSE Archery Evo 7

Jan 16, 2012 by 1 Comment

New for 2012 is the PSE Evo 7, which features a 7 inch brace height and shoots an impressive 345 fps.

Comments

  1. ronald buffalohead. says:
    Apr 9, 2017 at 10:07 am

    How do I get it on 50pds?

