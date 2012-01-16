PSE Archery Evo 7

New for 2012 is the PSE Evo 7, which features a 7 inch brace height and shoots an impressive 345 fps.
With turkey seasons opening everywhere keep this in your back pocket!
www.bowhunting.com/blog/2017/04/10/prep-turkey-fan-display/ ... See MoreSee Less
How to Prep a Turkey Fan for Display | Bowhunting.com
The do-it-yourself project for displaying your own turkey fan is quick and simple. Here's a look at how to make your own turkey mount this spring.
18 hours ago
Success! Todd Graf got it done this morning with Justin behind the camera! Look for the full hunt on an upcoming episode of BowhuntOrDie! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
-
Gotta get that shot. https://t.co/f58DKBZgA8
-
Todd Graf tagged his first IL turkey yesterday with the @Mathews_Archery Halon 32. Gotta love it! #bowhuntordie… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Speak Your Mind Cancel reply
Hot Topics
Double-Bearded Gobbler for Swisher
Deer Euthanized 9 Days After Ovary Removal
-
Gotta get that shot. https://t.co/f58DKBZgA8
-
Todd Graf tagged his first IL turkey yesterday with the @Mathews_Archery Halon 32. Gotta love it! #bowhuntordie… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
-
Calling all birds. We're over here! #turkeyhuntordie #hsstrut https://t.co/jec21PIPT8
Comments
How do I get it on 50pds?