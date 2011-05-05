Menu
North Mountain Stealth Vision Hats

May 5, 2011 by 1 Comment

Brand new and patented Stealth Vision hats camouflage an often overlooked part of the hunter, the eye.  This unique and effective hats are essential for turkey and duck hunters, or anyone else who wants to get close to game.  

Comments

  1. Mike williams says:
    Oct 15, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    How do you order these hats ???

