2014 Mathews Retailer Show

Mission MXB 400 Crossbow

Mission MXB 400 Crossbow

Dec 13, 2013 by 1 Comment

Mission MXB 400 Crossbow

Mission MXB 400 Crossbow

  1. david williams says:
    Jul 19, 2017 at 8:24 am

    i bought a brand new mxb 400 and i am 1500 in to this bow and shoots great and hits great , aint worth a damm if i blow arrows up after 20 shots who can aford this , it not the all knots that fix the proublem the smash through the arrow , very bad for who ever buy one , and this is a 2017 bow , i think mission should fix the proublen or take the bow off the market ,

