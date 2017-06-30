Season 08 Episode 09

by

The hunting action is back. Tyler Barron doubles up on some invasive wild pigs down in Texas. We also get some offseason updates from several prostaff members. Dan Richardson takes advantage of some flood waters to get in some bowfishing action, John Herrmann gives us a run down of two bucks he is chasing this fall, and Neal McCullough shows us his plan of attack for this year.

As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.