Season 08 Episode 09

Season 08 Episode 09

Jun 30, 2017 by 2 Comments

The hunting action is back. Tyler Barron doubles up on some invasive wild pigs down in Texas. We also get some offseason updates from several prostaff members. Dan Richardson takes advantage of some flood waters to get in some bowfishing action, John Herrmann gives us a run down of two bucks he is chasing this fall, and Neal McCullough shows us his plan of attack for this year.

As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.

  1. Paul says:
    Jul 2, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Hey John Herrmann, I like those sunglasses. Are those Bifocal sunglasses? I like them.

  2. Paul says:
    Jul 2, 2017 at 7:50 am

    In this episode I see a lot of photos with scent dispensers hanging out of trees already. Could you do a segment on using scent? What to use at what time of season.

