Season 08 Episode 08

Our turkey action comes to an end as Todd Graf & Josh Sturgill head out on an action packed Kansas turkey hunt. We also have a special guest in studio, Curt Price from Lumenok gives us an update on HD Orange lighted nocks.
As always, the best real world bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!
Comments
Guys, I do not know if this is the right forum. But my question is. When you are hunting turkeys. Are you turning down the poundage on your bows? I have noticed you are not getting pass through shots and anchoring the bifds.