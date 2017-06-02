by

Two weeks after Troy Spolum killed his bird, Tim Ainsworth heads back to Turkey Hill and captures one of the coolest kill shots we’ve ever seen. John Herrman experiences a roller coaster week of Wisconsin turkey hunting and we wrap up the show by introducing two new staff members Matt Miller and Daryl Bell who give us an update on their upcoming hunting seasons.

As always, the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die®!