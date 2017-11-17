“Big Deal” Neal McCullough’s luck continues this season as he tags out on a unique buck in Wisconsin. Franki Clark bowhunts October whitetails and has two great encounters in one night, one of which ends with a perfect shot on a dandy buck.
Comments
Another “It wasn’t a great decision on that shot”. So don’t take it then!! Very disappointing. So is the justification of – “I didn’t want him to walk under me and have no shot”. That isn’t the right way to think about it! If that’s what happens, then you’ll be out there chasing him another day. Fellow bowhunters on here – LEARN from this! Quartering towards is NOT a shot you want to take! Very little room for error! Think of how disappointed you would be if you miss just a little and gut shot it or hit it in the leg. Hopefully you’ll be sick to your stomach knowing that you just wounded the animal. These animals we chase deserve more respect than this. High quality shots are what should be shown on here. People who are learning to bow hunt will watch this show and think ”well they did it on the show and it worked”. Take the time to learn and practice high quality shots that result in ethical hunting. You will have greater success in the field and you’ll feel good knowing the animal was taken cleanly and ethically. I’m glad you recognized and acknowledged you got lucky with this outcome and you shouldn’t have shot. And that you took the correct approach of giving him time to expire. Hopefully other bowhunters who watch this show learn from it and don’t repeat this type of shot in the future.