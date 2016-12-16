Menu
New Bowhunting Gear for 2016
Episode 24: Finally

Dec 16, 2016 by 8 Comments

Loading video...

Todd Graf’s dedication pays off this week as he finally gets an opportunity on a great Illinois buck. Follow Todd throughout his season as he spends over 80 hours in the treestand. Justin Zarr then gives us some great tips for keeping safe while climbing in and out of your treestand.

As always the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.

Comments

  1. Amber Dell says:
    Dec 16, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Todd is the best person to watch hunt, but 30 plus minutes of it gets tiring. There’s so many other bucks that y’all have shot that you could show that y’all have shot recently.

    • Justin Zarr Justin Zarr says:
      Dec 16, 2016 at 10:56 am

      True, but if we showed them all in one or two episodes we wouldn’t have anything left to finish the season.

      • amber dell says:
        Dec 16, 2016 at 1:40 pm

        I get that just felt like that long was too much. Still great footage and always a pleasure to watch him hunt just my opinion. Yall are still the best show and bow hunting education there is.

  2. Brian Schrift says:
    Dec 16, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    Are there audio issues with the mic in some of the interviews that Todd does? (Not sure if it is on my end, again, it is only during a few of his interviews)

  3. John Walker says:
    Dec 16, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    Todd I think is getting a little picky, or my standards are lowering LOL. Good shooting Todd!

  4. Cole Zietz says:
    Dec 18, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    I really want to see Todd and Justin go hunting together that would make my life.

    • Justin Zarr Justin Zarr says:
      Dec 19, 2016 at 2:05 pm

      We hunt together every now and then. The biggest problem is our schedules usually don’t line up, and Todd has access to some farms that I don’t have access to, and vice versa. It makes it difficult. Plus Todd’s a bit of a lone wolf – he likes to do things his way.

  5. Paul Crave says:
    Dec 21, 2016 at 10:26 am

    I had to watch my target buck walk away too after watching him breed a yearling doe at 32 yards. Just too much brush in the way. I was so hoping he would come my way but unfortunately for me the doe left in the opposite direction and he followed her. Biggest buck I’ve ever seen live. I’ll keep after it. Good show Todd. What kind of Hoodie is that you were wearing?

