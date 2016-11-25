Clinton Fawcett and Frank Clark get it done once again,watch as they film each other double up on two great Illinois whitetails. We also check in with Justin as he makes a hard choice on a very close encounter. The rutting action is in full swing as Mike Pearce harvests a great deer early in November.
Episode 21: Dynamic Duo
Props to Justin! cant wait to see that deer in velvet next summer and hopefully Justin will get to grip and grin next fall.
Great episode as usual. Keep up the great work on the show.
Sweet good luck next year. HOPE it works for ya.
Hats off to Justin! I respect every bit of that pass and am very thankful for your way of teaching how to get bigger buck. Creating a trophy deer goal is brilliant when you have the land to do it. I also respect his humble response to the comments said. A true man! I’ve learnt so much from you guys in the past three years. To the point of back to back 8points in the last two years for the first time ever in archery. Nothing huge but trophies in my heart. I’ve got more to learn, the “Justin pass” to get bigger ones! Thanks for the knowledge you give guys! Bow hunt or die!
that buck you passed was way bigger than richie musics’ buck and you said richies was a 165″ inch deer, which i don’t believe it was.
I’m 14 year old Autumn Springer, and my uncle turned me on to you guys. I’ve been hunting since i was 9. I love your web shows and I haven’t missed an episode since my uncle showed me. I’ve grown up in the woods and I’ve been lucky enough to get 2 nice buck these past 2 years, a nice 7 on Halloween last year and a 9 point on the first of October this year. Congrats to you guys on your deer this year, and good luck on your does. 🙂
Hey what’s up Jason and Justin my name is Terry I live up here in Long Island New York but I don’t hunt here I hunt up state in the Catskill Mountains near Walton New York. The county is Delaware County. About five years ago the DEC put antler restrictions. it has to be three points on one side. then -in the last three years I’ve noticed on the tree cameras that we start to get deer in the 130 range. New York is finally taking a page out of the Midwest notebook on to how to get bigger deer but we still have a long way to go. I have passed on so many deer in the 100 120 range. I hope it will pay off in the next few years. There’s just a lot of hunting pressure where I hunt.
“If I ever want to shoot a GIANT, that deer has to live”… such a great statement Jason. Too many people complain there are no big bucks and they don’t ever shoot big bucks. However, most people don’t understand the kind of deer you NEED to let go in order to consistently get large bucks. Even that being said, only 1% of the population let’s this deer walk. However, that 1% who can hold off definitely increases their odds of shooting absolute giants.