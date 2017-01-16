Barnett Ghost 420 Crossbow 2017 ATA Show

Bowhunting.com shared Bowhunter Box Club's photo.
This is a very interesting idea. Bowhunter Box Club sends you a box of gear every month. Awesome! ... See MoreSee Less
First box 10% off with code BOWHUNT Value Packed Every Month! Free Shipping, Cancel Anytime! Join Now --> bit.ly/2m8c8mw
1 day ago
Double for JZ and Alfred!!!!! Way to go boys! 🦃 🦃 ! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
-
Now that is awesome!! twitter.com/BenCarp7691242…
-
How to build warm season food plots to help your deer & your hunting success. bowhunting.com/blog/2017/04/1… #bowhunting… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Speak Your Mind Cancel reply
Hot Topics
Double-Bearded Gobbler for Swisher
Deer Euthanized 9 Days After Ovary Removal
Timber-Loc Big Game Wall Mounting System
-
Now that is awesome!! twitter.com/BenCarp7691242…
-
How to build warm season food plots to help your deer & your hunting success. bowhunting.com/blog/2017/04/1… #bowhunting… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
-
Have you ever killed a turkey with multiple beards? #turkeyhunting https://t.co/YJf3Kpp2NY
Comments
I am kind of confused , the ghost 420 completely assembled shows for $699.99 then on another page is $1199.99 .
Please what is the correct price of the Ghost 420 !
I would like to get it , looks interesting next to other high end bows in the market .
Would you please inform me with the legitimate price ?