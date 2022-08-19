ULTRAVIEW™ Brand New Thumb Button Release

ULTRAVIEW™ came out with a brand new thumb button release design for the Bowhunter.
UV Button™ is an incredibly high quality handheld thumb button release equipped with UV’s new ULTRAGLIDE™ bushing technology resulting in an incredibly low maintenance, smooth, and reliable release.
Designed to perfectly fit your hand – UV Button™ makes every shot comfortable and consistent. It shares the same profile as The Hinge 2, making the switch between both releases seamless.
A wide range of travel and force adjustment, springed d-loop retainment, wrist strap loop, ergonomic contoured knob, rubber bumper silencing system and highly durable Cerakote finish – nothing was spared and no detail overlooked with UV Button™.
The UV Button is available for purchase but quantity is limited, so order yours today! If sold out, there will be an option to reserve one for the next re-stock.
MSRP:
- Smoke Gray Aluminum – $299.99
- Matte Black Stainless Steel – $349.99
To learn more about UV Button, visit UltraViewArchery.com