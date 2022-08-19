fbpx
ULTRAVIEW™ Brand New Thumb Button Release

By Courtney KaufmannAugust 19, 2022
ULTRAVIEW™ came out with a brand new thumb button release design for the Bowhunter.

UV Button™ is an incredibly high quality handheld thumb button release equipped with UV’s new ULTRAGLIDE™ bushing technology resulting in an incredibly low maintenance, smooth, and reliable release.

Designed to perfectly fit your hand – UV Button™ makes every shot comfortable and consistent. It shares the same profile as The Hinge 2, making the switch between both releases seamless.

A wide range of travel and force adjustment, springed d-loop retainment, wrist strap loop, ergonomic contoured knob, rubber bumper silencing system and highly durable Cerakote finish – nothing was spared and no detail overlooked with UV Button™.

The UV Button is available for purchase but quantity is limited, so order yours today!  If sold out, there will be an option to reserve one for the next re-stock. 

MSRP:

  • Smoke Gray Aluminum – $299.99
  • Matte Black Stainless Steel – $349.99

To learn more about UV Button, visit UltraViewArchery.com

Courtney Kaufmann
Courtney Kaufmann
Courtney is a passionate bowhunter who has a love for the outdoors. If she isn't in a tree stand or a ground blind, she is most likely somewhere fishing! In her free time, Courtney enjoys photography and trying out new recipes with wild game and fresh caught fish!
Your email address will not be published.

