Dead Center Acquires Paradox Products

Leading stabilizer manufacturer, Dead Center Archery Products, has purchased Paradox Products, manufacturer of the original, industry leading braided paracord bowsling.
Dead Center will focus on energizing the brand with new marketing strategies and continue to produce Paradox’s high-quality products. Dead Center will maintain designing, manufacturing, and assembling 100% in the USA.
“We are very excited to acquire Paradox as it perfectly complements Dead Center, and it provides a great opportunity to offer more top-quality archery products” said owner Todd Reich. “We look forward to building on what Chuck started over 20 years ago.”
Founder and former owner, Chuck Pella said “It is great to know Paradox will continue as a made in the USA Company. Todd Reich’s design, production, and sales and marketing staff know the industry. They will take Paradox to the next level with new focus and resources to invigorate the brand.”
The primary focus for 2022 will be on maintaining the highest standards in craftsmanship, reliability, selection, and performance that Paradox customers expect. Additionally, new sling color options to match new bow colors will be added to the already robust selection. A new website will also be launched along with social media and expanded marketing efforts.
Over the next month, Paradox manufacturing, shipping, and customer service will be moving from its former location to its new location in Beavertown, PA. “I look forward to working with Todd’s staff through the transition and throughout the upcoming year.” said Chuck Pella.
To meet the new Paradox team, stop by our booth #633 at the 2022 ATA Trade show in Louisville, KY January 7-9.