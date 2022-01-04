Dead Center Acquires Paradox Products

Leading stabilizer manufacturer, Dead Center Archery Products, has purchased Paradox Products, manufacturer of the original, industry leading braided paracord bowsling.

Dead Center will focus on energizing the brand with new marketing strategies and continue to produce Paradox’s high-quality products. Dead Center will maintain designing, manufacturing, and assembling 100% in the USA.

“We are very excited to acquire Paradox as it perfectly complements Dead Center, and it provides a great opportunity to offer more top-quality archery products” said owner Todd Reich. “We look forward to building on what Chuck started over 20 years ago.”