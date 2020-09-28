HuntStand Partners With ATA, Unveils New Archery Retailer Map Layer

COLUMBIA, SC (September 28, 2020) – HuntStand® is proud to announce a partnership with the Archery Trade Association (ATA) under which it will offer discounts to ATA members and has spawned HuntStand’s all-new ATA Retail Locations Map Layer that instantly connects HuntStand Pro users with ATA member retailers across North America.

“We are honored to support the ATA and expand the capabilities of HuntStand to include highlighting its trusted member retailers,” said Lanford Holloway, CEO of Terrastride, HuntStand’s parent company.

“The ATA has been at the forefront of inspiring archery industry growth and our company is proud to support its efforts to preserve the sports of archery and bowhunting.”