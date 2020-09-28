HuntStand Partners With ATA, Unveils New Archery Retailer Map Layer

COLUMBIA, SC (September 28, 2020) – HuntStand® is proud to announce a partnership with the Archery Trade Association (ATA) under which it will offer discounts to ATA members and has spawned HuntStand’s all-new ATA Retail Locations Map Layer that instantly connects HuntStand Pro users with ATA member retailers across North America.
“We are honored to support the ATA and expand the capabilities of HuntStand to include highlighting its trusted member retailers,” said Lanford Holloway, CEO of Terrastride, HuntStand’s parent company.
“The ATA has been at the forefront of inspiring archery industry growth and our company is proud to support its efforts to preserve the sports of archery and bowhunting.”
As part of the partnership ATA members will receive discounts on HuntStand Pro memberships and custom printed maps, and the organization will promote its member programs and services through the app and HuntStand’s extensive edatabase.
HuntStand will have a significant presence at the annual ATA Show and the opportunity to expose its many products and services to ATA members.
The new ATA Retail Locations Map Layer not only shows all the thousands of North American locations of ATA member retailers; click on any location to see the business name, address, phone, hours, website, services and more.
“ATA is fortunate to have HuntStand among its trusted partners helping grow the sports of archery and bowhunting,” said Matt Kormann, ATA President & CEO. “We’re especially grateful for HuntStand’s new ATA Member Retail Locations layer that will help our retailers reach more customers as bowhunters are planning and preparing for their time in the field.”
About Huntstand
HuntStand is the world’s most widely used hunting app with more than 6 million downloads and millions of active users. The app affords full offline capabilities, nationwide property ownership information, multiple satellite base layers, detailed weather information, and advanced map creation and sharing capabilities. HuntStand also offers a top-notch high-resolution map printing service. For more information, go to www.huntstand.com