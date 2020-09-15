Ozonics® Introduces The O.N.E Gear Locker

Lake Jackson, Texas – In 2007, Ozonics Hunting® established themselves as the leader and proprietor of active scent control for treestand and ground blind hunters with the introduction of the revolutionary Ozonics HR100 in-the-field ozone generator.

Since its introduction the technology has continued to evolve, including a focus on Ozonics products built to deodorize your gear in or out of the field. First the DriWashTM Bag was introduced, now new for Fall 2020, the Ozonics O.N.E.TM Gear Locker.