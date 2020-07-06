Trufire Introduces New Thrufire Release Aid

Superior, WI – As an industry leader in the development of archery release aid design and technology TruFire® once again disrupts conventional thinking with the introduction of the new-for-2020 ThruFire™ release aid. Traditionally designed products rarely grab attention.

The new ThruFire is anything but traditional in both look and feel. The resulting wrist strap-style pull through design proves itself with enhanced accuracy and consistency both on the range, and in the field.