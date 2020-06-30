The Perfect Blend of Speed, Power & Durability
True innovation stands the test of time, and Victory Archery’s® RIPTKO™ has done just that. Introduced in 2017, the RIPTKO has quickly become the go-to arrow for serious bow hunters around the world.
A perfect blend of speed, power, and durability, the small diameter RIPTKO is loaded with some of the best technology Victory Archery has to offer.
The reason so many hunters have made the switch to the RIPTKO is in part due to the patented MAXXKE™ low torque technology that increases accuracy, durability, and penetration of these shafts, especially at long range.
The 45° 3K carbon weave increases the hoop strength of the shaft without having to sacrifice weight and also allows for faster recovery in flight.
The result is a stronger, faster and more accurate hunting arrow in a .204 small diameter.
Weighing in at 8.8 GPI and offered with Victory’s new 50 gr SHOKTL outsert, the RIPTKO has excellent FOC to pack a punch and can be upgraded to the 75 grain stainless steel SHOKTL for extra weight forward.
All of Victory Archery’s .204 diameter components are threaded from the back for those looking to add even more weight to their favorite hunting shaft.
Matched batch weights of ±0.5 gr, digital spine alignment technology, and a 2.5° hand-fletched helical equate to supreme consistency between arrows.
Match these specs with the straightness tolerance that meets your budget, ±0.001, ±0.003 or ±0.006, and Victory’s proprietary ICE™ Nano-Ceramic coating and you will be hard pressed to find a better performing arrow out there.
Victory Archery is comprised of a team of archers, aerospace engineers, hunters and target shooters who have sought to meld technology and innovation together to create the most cutting-edge arrows available today.
Victory’s parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical America, is one of the largest manufacturers of carbon fiber in the world with facilities distributed across the United States.
This vertical integration gives Victory engineers direct access to the highest-grade carbon fiber materials technology available and provides the infrastructure to allow for true innovation.
It also leads to the industry’s highest standards and precise quality control of the arrows from start to finish, yielding unparalleled straightness, consistency and durability.
Don’t settle for less. Trust the undisputed Carbon Arrow Experts™ at Victory Archery and see for yourself why the RIP TKO arrows have become the go-to small diameter shaft for serious big game bow hunters.
For more information on the Victory Archery’s® RIPTKO™, Check out the VICTORYARCHERY.COM