New Easton 6.5 Will Make You A Better Hunter!

The Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine process is a continuous-fed, single-die manufacturing method that results in the most reliable shafts and eliminates the need for the spine-alignment and weight sorting.

Easton’s Acu-Carbon™ production line produces the most consistent spine and weight from dozen to dozen and lot to lot—year in and year out. This benefits the bowhunter with truer flight and reliable accuracy in the field.

The new 6.5MM™ arrow line began shipping earlier this year and Easton reports that manufacturing is running daily and filling dealer shelves nationwide.