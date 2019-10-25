by

Simplicity meets sophistication with the new Trophy Ridge Hotwire bow sight. The sight allows you to be ready for any situation your hunt brings your way with ample adjustability on the fly. This sight is built tough, yet designed to be user friendly for any bowhunter. I had a chance to lay hands on this sight and add it to one of our hunting bows for this fall. Here’s a closer look at what we found with the Trophy Ridge Hotwire bow sight.

Setup and mounting of the Hotwire to your bow is quick and easy. The sight comes assembled right out of the package. You simply mount it to the riser with the included screws. Beyond mounting the sight to your bow with an Allen tool, everything else in the way of adjustments and tuning is a tool-less design. It really is a simple design.

The Hotwire has a sleek design with easy handling and adjustabilty. It’s a three-pin sight that features two precise, micro-adjustable pins for fixed short distances, as well as a third pin for quick pin accuracy at longer, more unpredictable distances. The third pin allows you to easily adjust the third pin with an adjustable tool-less knob that’s easy to access for a quick change.

The three .019 fiber optic pins are built into a solid scoped housing designed to handle the elements and abuse you’ll dish out throughout the season. It’s a sharp looking design with ample protection for your fiber optics.

The Hotwire was designed to increase accuracy at severe angles over longer distances with second axis leveling. You’ll also find a rheostat light to light up your pins in low light conditions around dusk or dawn. You simply turn the knob on the front, right side of the Hotwire and the pins instantly light up. They are super bright for easy target acquisition when hunting in low light conditions, or from a ground blind.

The sight features a bubble level as well as a yellow scope housing ring for added reference points for the ultimate in consistency and accuracy.

The Hotwire bow sight sells for $169.99. Check it out at www.trophyridge.com.