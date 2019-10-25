Menu
Home » Bowhunting News » Trophy Ridge Hotwire Bow Sight

Trophy Ridge Hotwire Bow Sight

Oct 25, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Simplicity meets sophistication with the new Trophy Ridge Hotwire bow sight. The sight allows you to be ready for any situation your hunt brings your way with ample adjustability on the fly. This sight is built tough, yet designed to be user friendly for any bowhunter. I had a chance to lay hands on this sight and add it to one of our hunting bows for this fall. Here’s a closer look at what we found with the Trophy Ridge Hotwire bow sight.

Hotwire-Feature

Trophy Ridge Hotwire Bow Sight

Setup and mounting of the Hotwire to your bow is quick and easy. The sight comes assembled right out of the package. You simply mount it to the riser with the included screws. Beyond mounting the sight to your bow with an Allen tool, everything else in the way of adjustments and tuning is a tool-less design. It really is a simple design.

Hotwire-Mount

The Hotwire comes assembled right out of the package and easily mounts to the bow.

The Hotwire has a sleek design with easy handling and adjustabilty. It’s a three-pin sight that features two precise, micro-adjustable pins for fixed short distances, as well as a third pin for quick pin accuracy at longer, more unpredictable distances. The third pin allows you to easily adjust the third pin with an adjustable tool-less knob that’s easy to access for a quick change.

Hotwire-Front

Pin adjusments are fast and simple on the Hotwire.

The three .019 fiber optic pins are built into a solid scoped housing designed to handle the elements and abuse you’ll dish out throughout the season. It’s a sharp looking design with ample protection for your fiber optics.

Hotwire-Back

The pins and fiber optics are well protected in the design of the Hotwire bow sight.

The Hotwire was designed to increase accuracy at severe angles over longer distances with second axis leveling. You’ll also find a rheostat light to light up your pins in low light conditions around dusk or dawn. You simply turn the knob on the front, right side of the Hotwire and the pins instantly light up. They are super bright for easy target acquisition when hunting in low light conditions, or from a ground blind.

Trophy Ridge Hotwire bow sight - Hotwire-Light

A rheostat light allows you to easily light up your pins in low-light situations, or when hunting from a ground blind. You simply turn the top of the light housing and you’re good to go.

The sight features a bubble level as well as a yellow scope housing ring for added reference points for the ultimate in consistency and accuracy.

The Hotwire bow sight sells for $169.99. Check it out at www.trophyridge.com.

Brodie Swisher

Brodie Swisher

Editorial Manager at Bowhunting.com
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
Brodie Swisher

Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)

Tagged: ,

Speak Your Mind

*