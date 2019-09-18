TenPoint Crossbow $200 Rebate Offer

by

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies has announced an amazing $200 Mail-in rebate offer for any Stealth NXT package. Hurry up and order yours soon, because it’s only available until November 30th 2019, OR until supplies last.

The Stealth NXT is one of the best performing crossbows that TenPoint has ever made. It can shoot at speeds of up to 410fps, and is very compact at only 6 inches wide when cocked.

The rebate applies to the following Stealth NXT crossbow packages:  CB18019-3817 (w/ACUdraw 50 SLED)  CB18019-3812 (w/ACUdraw)  CB18019-3813 (w/ACUdraw PRO)  CB18019-3493 (w/ACUdraw PRO, EVO-X Marksman Scope & STAG Hard Case)

All of the packages include a TenPoint 3-Arrow Instant Detach Quiver, and three EVO-X CenterPunch Premium Carbon Arrows with Alpha-Nocks.

To receive the $200 rebate, you are required to enclose the following in an envelope: 1. Complete rebate form (form can be found on www.tenpointcrossbows.com/shop/stealth-nxt-crossbow-package/ ) 2. Original cash register receipt with the date and product number circled Mail to: $200 TenPoint Crossbows Rebate Dept 12398 PO Box 5018 Stacy, MN 55078-5018