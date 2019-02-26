Long Term Scent Control in Just 15 Minutes

by

ElimiShield®, continues to set the industry standard with innovative new products with the introduction of its new Hunt X10D concentrate. This new Elimishield HUNT X10D is a long-term treatment that prevents the formation of human body odors on clothing and soft good accessories. When used as directed, X10D bonds to the fibers in textiles to create a chain of atoms that produces an uninhabitable surface for odor-causing compounds, thereby making the garments submersed virtually scent-free for the life of the garment.

Each 10-ounce bottle of X10D will treat 10 pounds of laundry in 10 minutes. Simply add one ounce of X10D per pound of clothing to three gallons of hot (110 to 150 degrees F) water in a bucket. Stir well, add the clothing, and let them soak for a minimum of 10 minutes. Then, wring out the clothes and hang until damp before placing them in a dryer. This will create a near permanent shield that lasts up to 50 washings.

For the best results in the field, ElimiShield recommends also using all four HUNT products in the three-step odor elimination system developed specifically for hunters. Step A is personal hygiene, including Core Body Foam—the outdoor industry’s only FDA-approved scent elimination product—as well as a Hair & Body Wash. Step B is laundering hunting clothes with ElimiShieldHUNTLaundry Detergent. Step C is the Scent Elimination Spray and X10D Concentrate.

The new ElimiShield HUNT X10D Scent Elimination Concentrate is available directly from Amazon for a suggested retail price of $39.99 and will treat 10 lbs of clothing. All ElimiShield products carry a money-back guarantee if the user is not satisfied.

Keep your clothing and your packs and make them all scent-free with a 10-minute dip. It is simple, easy, guaranteed and much less expensive than other options.