Menu
Home » Bowhunting News » Wasp Havalon HV Broadhead

Wasp Havalon HV Broadhead

Jan 30, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Wasp Archery, one of the longest-standing, most innovative broadhead companies, announces a partnership with Havalon Knives, makers of the industry’s sharpest, most versatile replacement-blade hunting knives, to offer bowhunters an option that combines the technology of the two hottest brands in the industry. Meet the all new Wasp Havalon HV broadhead.

Wasp HV3

Wasp Havalon HV Broadhead

Designers and engineers from both companies collaborated over the course of two years sharing their knowledge of blade technology and materials for the ultimate in strength, surgical sharpness and precision to launch the new WASP HAVALON HV fixed-blade broadhead.
Leading the way is the trademark Stainless Smart Tip (SST), a 100-percent stainless-steel TROCAR tip designed for deep penetration through bone, hide and anything that gets in its way. Like all three-blade Wasp broadheads, the Stainless Smart Tip is pressed on under hundreds of pounds of force and each blade is perfectly in line with the edges of the tip to further enhance penetration. The new WASP HAVALON HV features an aerospace-grade 7075 T6 ultra-compact aerodynamic aluminum ferrule, which provides field-point accuracy and easy tuning. The .35-inch thick surgically sharp stainless-steel blades combine for a 1 3/16-inch cutting diameter. As with all Wasp fixed-blade broadheads, HV blades are easily replaced and each pack comes with three complete broadheads and six replacement blades.

“The Havalon brand has been built on sharpness. We pride ourselves on making the sharpest knives and tools in the hunting industry, so making a broadhead has always been a dream of ours,” said Ryan Cull, marketing director for Havalon Knives. “We were approached by the team at Wasp about a collaboration and it was a perfect match. Partnering with a company already known for making the sharpest broadheads on the market made all the sense in the world. We knew that if we could bring some of our expertise to the sharpness of their existing technology, we would have something really special.”
Wasp-HV1

Wasp and Havalon come together to create what they call the ultimate broadhead for strength and sharpness.

Zach Weaver, broadhead designer at Wasp Archery Products, stated, “With the growth and expansion of higher-speed bows, both in the vertical and crossbow market, typical broadheads may not hold up to the high-speed impacts, therefore the need for a super-tough head that will fly true has never been more important. Combining technology with the folks at Havalon has brought us to a point where hunters can now have the best of all worlds…incredible durability and strength with Surgically Sharp replacement blades.”
Available online and soon to be in stores nationwide, the HAVALON HV is available in 100 grain and comes in a 3-pack priced at $44.99.
Tagged:

Speak Your Mind

*