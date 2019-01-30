Wasp Archery, one of the longest-standing, most innovative broadhead companies, announces a partnership with Havalon Knives, makers of the industry’s sharpest, most versatile replacement-blade hunting knives, to offer bowhunters an option that combines the technology of the two hottest brands in the industry. Meet the all new Wasp Havalon HV broadhead.
Some of our guys head out and see who can shoot the biggest doe! Todd drops an announcement for the 2019 Trophy Doe Contest. ... See MoreSee Less
15 hours ago
Shoutout to the farmer that saved us from having to follow a blood trail! What's the craziest thing you've seen from the stand? Lumenok #itsatrap #buckinfence #catchindeers #deertrapping #buck #farmers #Hunting #huntingseason #outdoors #bigbucks #deerhunting #bowhunting #deer #deerseason #bowhuntordie ... See MoreSee Less
16 hours ago
Wow poor shot placement. Got lucky.
....and all the perfect people start to comment!
For everyone say he nailed this deer in the leg he nailed it in the heart lol thats why it ran right into bullshit cuz it prob went black right away
We are all bowhunters. We all have made a shot that wasn't perfect, and if not, you have not bowhunted long enough. Take it easy.
I'd say this was a lethal shot...definitely got 1 lung and possibly clipped if not got the heart. Maybe not the most ethical shot, but anyone would be hard pressed to not let one rip on that nice buck. Wish they showed the entire video to see how long it took to expire.
Learn quartering angles and deer anatomy before talking crap, the blood starts pouring out of the chest cavity immediately
Heart and probably a peace of the lung..good shot..a real bow hunter would know this..wish show all way to retrieve it.😊
Aren DiSalvo
Heart shot all day!!!
Good thing he got caught up in the vines! That deer would of been a waste. Try practicing!
That was a bad shot - looks to me like he probably hit bone 🙄
Just wish the video was longer...
Sh*t shot. Good thing it got tangled up. Might have spent hours tracking it
Should've been about 5-6 inches back farther and it would've hit the heart.
Everyone saying this is a heart shot does not know deer anatomy... Thats all i have to say
The buck I shot this year ran 20 yards rite into a patch of thorns and got tangled like that. When I got to him he wasnt touching the ground at all. Had to lift him out.
You arrowed him, then got him to run into a trap so you wouldn't have to track him? Well played!
Right in the leg
Looks like the same spot
Thank you for sharing. Nice he didn’t go far.
That’s a bad shot
Wasp Havalon HV Broadhead
