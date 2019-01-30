Wasp Archery, one of the longest-standing, most innovative broadhead companies, announces a partnership with Havalon Knives, makers of the industry’s sharpest, most versatile replacement-blade hunting knives, to offer bowhunters an option that combines the technology of the two hottest brands in the industry. Meet the all new Wasp Havalon HV broadhead.

Designers and engineers from both companies collaborated over the course of two years sharing their knowledge of blade technology and materials for the ultimate in strength, surgical sharpness and precision to launch the new WASP HAVALON HV fixed-blade broadhead.

Leading the way is the trademark Stainless Smart Tip (SST), a 100-percent stainless-steel TROCAR tip designed for deep penetration through bone, hide and anything that gets in its way. Like all three-blade Wasp broadheads, the Stainless Smart Tip is pressed on under hundreds of pounds of force and each blade is perfectly in line with the edges of the tip to further enhance penetration. The new WASP HAVALON HV features an aerospace-grade 7075 T6 ultra-compact aerodynamic aluminum ferrule, which provides field-point accuracy and easy tuning. The .35-inch thick surgically sharp stainless-steel blades combine for a 1 3/16-inch cutting diameter. As with all Wasp fixed-blade broadheads, HV blades are easily replaced and each pack comes with three complete broadheads and six replacement blades.