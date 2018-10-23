TALKABOUT T800 Keeps You Connected

by

I was on a hunt recently and lost cell signal with my phone. I wasn’t too deep in the timber, but just enough that my phone was rendered useless for connecting with the crew I was hunting with. It’s a frustrating thing that has happened more times than I can count. In looking for a better option for staying connected, even when cellular service is not available, I came across the new Talkabout T800 and the mobile Talkabout app.

I’ve often carried hand-held radios when cell signal isn’t available, but the T800 takes things to a whole new level. These radios allow you to share and track your location and send messages with your hunting buddies, even while off the cellular grid. Even better, you can download the TALKABOUT app to your iPhone or Android device, then connect your smarphone to the T800 radios over Bluetooth. The app uses the T800 as a modem to send messages and locations over radio frequencies.

You can share current location, send group messages to check in, safety alerts, or potential rendezvous location at the end of the hunt. Maps can also be downloaded ahead of time using the TALKABOUT app.

The TALKABOUT app also enables users to control their radio settings directly from the comfort of their smartphone without having to pick up the radio.

Specs on the TALKABOUT T800

Range: up to 35 miles

Easy Pairing

IP Rating: Weatherproof IPX4

# of Channels: 22 channels + 121 privacy codes

NOAA Weather Channel and Alerts

Flashlight

iVOX/VOX Hands-free

Talkabout App Enabled

VibraCall

Micro-USB Charging

Emergency Alerts

Battery Life (alkaline): up to 25 hours

Battery Life (rechargable NiMH): up to 14 hours

2-Year warranty

The TALKABOUT T800 sells for $109.99. See more HERE