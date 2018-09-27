Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact Broadhead

by

Bowhunters who are looking for a cut-on-contact broadhead with maximum blood loss need to look no further than Bloodsport’s new Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact hybrid mechanical broadhead. This cut-on-contact hybrid design broadhead provides devastating wound channels, and maximum blood loss.

The Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact gives you the best of both worlds – a large 1 ¼” cut-on-contact leading blade followed by two expandable blades that delay opening until entry into the animal adding an incredible 2 ¼” of cutting surface. The two mechanical blades are perpendicular in alignment to the fixed blade creating total devastation to the game animal. The delay opening of the two expandable blades allow for the broadhead to enter before deployment and slice through organs and tissue providing minimum drag on the arrow.

The Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact has no O-rings or rubber bands that may fail in flight or on impact. The unique patent-pending retention system locks the two expandable blades closed until penetration begins. The Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact’s large 1 ¼” leading blade is aerodynamically designed to fly true and accurate from the package. Little to no tuning is necessary to have field point accuracy.

The Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact is housed in 7075 Aluminum ferrule and complemented with 420 stainless blades that are some of the strongest available. Scalpel sharp and extremely strong, these blades are designed to handle everything from the smallest southern whitetail to the largest moose and everything in between.

Hunters have demanded a flexible broadhead that could provide the ‘perfect scenario’ in the world of fixed blade and mechanical blades. The Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact provides this in spades. With a full 1 ¼” fixed blade leading the way to 2 ¼” mechanical blades, the devastation must be seen to be believed. Bloodsport has once again shown the technology and design to make and produce the world’s best broadheads.

Bloodsport Gravedigger® Extreme Cut-on-Contact Broadhead Features