Fast and Accurate New Halo XLR1500

Hunters and shooters must know the distance to their targets in order to accurately place a bullet, arrow or bolt. A keen understanding of ballistics is useless without this critical piece of information, which can be reliably provided by a laser range-finding device. Of course, long-distance hunters and precision shooters have this same basic need, but require more from their rangefinders.

Halo’s new XLR1500 reaches farther than any Halo rangefinder ever has before, giving rifle hunters and long-range target shooters impressive accuracy at up to 1500 yards. Precise to +/- one yard, the Halo XLR1500 automatically detects and compensates for elevation changes with Angle Intelligence Technology™, which results in the display of a true ballistic distance.

The XLR1500 ranges targets in two modes. Standard mode provides a precise distance reading with a single push of the button. Auto-acquisition latches onto targets almost instantaneously, while the convenient Scan mode enables users to quickly range multiple targets without having to reactivate the laser in between.

The NEW Halo XLR1500 laser rangefinder provides clear viewing of targets in a wide range of light conditions and at varying distances, courtesy of premium glass optics and 6x magnification. Its easy-to-read display clearly shows the reticle, battery status, mode setting, numerical display and unit of measure, which is selectable by yards or meters.

The compact XLR1500’s lightweight aluminum body is both durable and functional. Its comfortable and ergonomically correct non-slip grip extends over the objective lens to minimize glare while increasing surface area for more reliable handling. A nylon strap and protective case are included.

HALO XLR1500 LASER RANGEFINDER

Model No: XLR1500-8

UPC: 6-16376-51062-5

New upgraded lightweight housing

Ergonomic design with non-slip grip

Premium glass optics

Maximum of 1500 yards to reflective target

6x magnification

Angle Intelligence Technology™ accounts for slope to the target

Auto acquisition returns exact range readings almost instantaneously

Scan mode allows for constant ranging

Precise to +/- one yard

Water-resistant

Weight: 0.5 lbs.

One-year warranty

Powered by one CR2 lithium-ion battery (included)

Nylon case (included)

Lanyard and lens cloth (included)

Retail: $249.99

Start ranging farther. Delivering rifle hunters and long-range shooters all the confidence they need to take the shot, Halo’s new XLR1500 packs remarkable technology and user-friendly features into an affordable unit that performs better than many units costing much more.