Tactacam is unlike any other camera on the market. It is designed by hunters for hunters with one goal, sharing the excitement and enjoyment of your hunt. The all new Tactacam 5.0 takes filming your next hunt to a whole new level! From fall wing shooting and deer hunting to spring gobblers, Tactacam has always been a camera made for hunters by hunters. The release of their new 5.0 takes filming your hunt to the next level! Endless mounting options for any weapon, 4K resolution, 8X zoom and a high sensitivity 360-degree microphone makes this the best POV camera on the market. Tactacam packs even more features in their 5.0 adding 3 customizable preset modes, 1 touch operation, remote sync for controlling multiple cameras with one remote and the ability to Live Stream! Tactacam 5.0 gives you the ability to relive and share your hunt. For more information visit https://www.tactacam.com

MSRP $429.99

Tatcatcam 5.0 Features: