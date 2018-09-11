Tactacam is unlike any other camera on the market. It is designed by hunters for hunters with one goal, sharing the excitement and enjoyment of your hunt. The all new Tactacam 5.0 takes filming your next hunt to a whole new level! From fall wing shooting and deer hunting to spring gobblers, Tactacam has always been a camera made for hunters by hunters. The release of their new 5.0 takes filming your hunt to the next level! Endless mounting options for any weapon, 4K resolution, 8X zoom and a high sensitivity 360-degree microphone makes this the best POV camera on the market. Tactacam packs even more features in their 5.0 adding 3 customizable preset modes, 1 touch operation, remote sync for controlling multiple cameras with one remote and the ability to Live Stream! Tactacam 5.0 gives you the ability to relive and share your hunt. For more information visit https://www.tactacam.com
MSRP $429.99
Tatcatcam 5.0 Features:
- 5.0 Camera & Bow Stabilizer
- 8x Zoom with New Image Stabilization Technology
- 4k@30fps 1080p@120fps and 720p@240fps
- 3 Customizable quick change Mode settings
- Remote Sync – Controls multiple camera with the push of a button
- Tactacam APP WiFi compatible
- Facebook live connect from your camera
- External battery indicator
- Easy 1 touch auto record with vibration indication
- Weatherproof – Built to withstand the toughest conditions
- Ultra Sharp Zoom lens optimized for Low Light
- 50cal tested and approved
- Rechargeable cold weather battery provides up to 2.5 hours of recording
- Direct connect to HDMI TV for easy playback
Speak Your Mind