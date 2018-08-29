Ameristep’s New Deadwood Stump Blind

by

Elite hunters know how important location is to hunting success. On any given day, the right location isn’t always the most convenient. Thankfully, ground blinds excel at delivering hunters flexible and portable concealment that makes it possible to set up and hunt from almost anywhere the circumstance requires.

Ameristep is constantly innovating new and better forms of ground-based concealment solutions for hunters. Their latest creation – the Deadwood™ Stump – is the most realistic and practical portable tree stump blind on the market.

The stealthy Deadwood™ Stump blind combines a field-proven, hunter-friendly, wall-hub design with new patent-pending kick-out technology to create the realistic profile of a large, dead tree stump. The floor kicks-out to create the irregular shape. Proprietary TRUBark™ HD camo completes the illusion with stunning conviction.

While kick-out technology contributes to the Deadwood’s realistic and convincing shape, it also adds room, utility and maneuverability inside. The three floor kick-outs provide welcomed extra storage space for gear and equipment, which would otherwise be underfoot. Additionally, these unique floor kick-outs offer the extra utility of attached floors and sewn-in shelves. The efficient design also gives hunters improved access to Deadwood’s versatile and inconspicuous windows. Hunters can shoot directly through the replaceable mesh or adjust the silent window covers to customize their viewing and shooting options without making a sound.

Up top, dual roof kick-outs add height to the Deadwood™ where it’s needed most, creating a generous increase in headroom for standing and enhanced visibility. Even the blind’s wrap-style carrying sling delivers value-added utility, serving double duty as a handy, hanging storage system.

Inside, a generous 104-inch-by-84-inch footprint and 75-inch shooting width allows ample space for up to three occupants to disappear against Deadwood’s stealthy Shadowguard™ interior.

Ameristep Deadwood™ Stump Blind Features

Most realistic portable tree stump blind on the market

Kick-Out hub design produces a unique silhouette that blends better with the natural environment

Three floor kick-outs offer additional storage space for hunters and gear

Two roof kick-outs create more headroom for standing and improved visibility

Hinged silent door for easy and silent entry/exit

Organic, natural-shaped window openings blend into environment

Easily adjustable silent window cover and mesh attachment

Blind wrap carrying case doubles as hanging storage system inside blind

Heavy-duty 300D fabric shell

Large main window improves maneuverability and accommodates bows

Shadowguard™ interior eliminates shadows and silhouettes while also helping to contain odors

Ameristep Deadwood™ Stump Blind Specifications