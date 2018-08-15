Levi Morgan Continues His 3D Archery Streak

His streak continues. Only a few short weeks after being crowned the 2018 IBO National Champion, SURE-LOC and TruFire Professional Shooter Levi Morgan has earned the top spot at the 2018 ASA Classic and once again secured Male Open Pro Shooter of the Year. Then, days later, he shoots his way to a third place finish at the 2018 IBO World Championships.

Dubbed “the most dominant archer in 3D history,” Levi Morgan lived up to his reputation, topping the podium at the ASA Classic in Cullman, AL. As if winning several tournaments during the 2018 3D season wasn’t enough, Levi capped his performance by also earning his 12th straight Shooter of the Year title in his 13th season as a pro to break his own unprecedented and unmatched record of anyone to ever hold the same title.

“Levi has had one of his most dominant seasons ever, and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his 2018 success,” commented FeraDyne’s Media Manager, Teri Quinn. “For him to win the final ASA, earn Shooter of the Year and then take third at the IBO Worlds is beyond incredible. We can’t wait to see how his steely mental game and exceptional equipment performance transition into the fall hunting season. He’s on his game in every way,” she added.

Levi’s tour of the 25th ASA Classic course brought him into the shoot-off with a score of 432. Then in the final shoot-off, in front of an excited crowd he raised his bow, drew and anchored, aimed, and shot the shot he has become famous for with his 6th arrow finding a 10 on a large whitetail target to secure his 2018 ASA victory.

“When I was younger I would dream of winning the ASA Shooter of the Year title and the ASA World Championship. This year, I was fortunate to take both, and I couldn’t be happier. Shooting against many of the world’s top 3D professionals isn’t ever easy and everything needs to be in alignment. My equipment and my mind remain in sync, and I am truly humbled and thankful to continue to be competitive in a sport that has been so good to me and that I love so much,” said Morgan.

Only a few short days past 2018’s final ASA and after some tough shooting on a difficult course Levi brought more magic to the 3D course to take third at the 2018 IBO World Championship August 9-12 at Snowshoe Mountain in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

“It’s been an incredible year and I have been incredibly blessed. I’m ready to turn my attention to hunting season,” said Morgan.