Ozonics Sues Scent Crusher for Patent Infringement and Seeks Immediate Injunction

MASON CITY, Iowa, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Ozonics Hunting®, the industry leaders of harnessing the power of ozone and oxidation technology through active scent control while afield, have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Mojack Distributors, dba Scent Crusher and seeks an immediate injunction to stop Scent Crusher’s infringement.

Founded in 2007, Ozonics’ proprietary and patented technology covers its portable ozone generators designed for use by hunters in the field. Since filing its first patent application in 2004, it has invested significant resources to develop this patented technology. This innovation literally created a new product category in the hunting industry and Ozonics has diligently and successfully enforced its patents and has declined to sell this proprietary and patented technology to any third parties. Instead, as the Patent Act allows, Ozonics is the exclusive provider of in-the-field ozone generators for hunters.

Ozonics brings its patent infringement lawsuit after Scent Crusher’s recent announcement of two new products for 2018 — the “Field Lite” and “Field Pro” portable ozone generators designed for use by hunters in the field.

In the motion for preliminary injunction, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, Ozonics asserts that “rather than blazing its own trail of innovation and securing patent rights to protect that innovation, Scent Crusher’s imminent emergence into the market is based on a concerted and deliberate decision to unlawfully take what it failed to obtain through proper means.”

The filing further states that “Scent Crusher’s deliberate, wholesale, and systematic campaign to rip-off Ozonics’ technology must be stopped. Such illegal conduct makes investments in innovative technologies costly and pointless and will serve to encourage others to knowingly violate hard earned intellectual property rights when they feel the monetary upside justifies it.”

“We will continue to invest heavily in producing the best possible active scent elimination products on the market,” stated Ozonics Founder Scott Elrod, “and we will continue to protect these patented inventions from being stolen by others who are looking to unlawfully capitalize on our significant physical and financial efforts. Our goal has always been and will continue to be to create products that revolutionize the way big game hunters combat human odor – the greatest single factor of success in the field.”

About Ozonics:Founded in 2007, Ozonics is the industry leader in active scent control and has the first and only in-the-field ozone generator that has been designed to blanket human scent with scent-destroying ozone. Unlike any other scent control product, Ozonics continuously deals with the scent in your hunting area by using ozone to eliminate, alter and reduce scent molecules making them undetectable by deer and other scent-wary game. For more information visit www.ozonicshunting.com. See Parah, LLC, and Ozonics, LLC vs. Mojack Distributors, LLC d/b/a Scent Crusher (Civil Case No. 6:18-cv-1208)