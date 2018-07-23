SITKA Releases New SITKA ESW For Your Warm Weather Deer Hunts

by

A new line of warm weather apparel for whitetail hunters is being unleashed today from the crew at SITKA Gear. It’s their all-new lightweight and breathable Early Season Whitetail (ESW) system. The SITKA ESW line was designed to help you beat the heat on your warmest hunts of the year, and it’s now available through leading retailers and on the brand’s website, at www.sitkagear.com.

A Closer Look at the SITKA ESW Line

Optimized for ventilation and stealth in warm weather, the SITKA ESW system is offered in the GORE OPTIFADE Elevated II pattern and features lightweight, 4-way stretch polyester fabric with mesh ventilation and silent snaps for comfort, breathablility and reduced noise. In addition, the entire SITKA ESW series is treated with Polygiene odor control technology.

“For the early season, it was important to design something that not only allows for quiet movement in the stand, but also maximizes breathability and odor control,” said Chris Derrick, SITKA Gear’s Whitetail Product Manager. “In addition to lightweight fabrics and body mapped mesh ventilation, we add Polygiene to prevent the build-up of odor on the garments, significantly reducing the odor profile.”

Like all SITKA systems, the ESW system is designed for layering. It can be worn on its own in the heat or easily integrated with additonal layers as temperatures cool. Streamlined cuts allow users to add insulation over the top of ESW gear without impacting range of motion.

Check out this quick video for a look at the features included in the ESW system…

The ESW system includes the ESW pant, shirt, glove and hat. All designed to be quiet, stealthy, and super comfortable, even on those hottest hunts of the year. Here’s a breakdown of each piece…

SITKA ESW Pant

A technical hunting pant ready to go to work in the whitetail woods. The durable four-way stretch polyester stands up to the brush but offers great breathability and stretch to make getting in and out of the stand a breeze while body-mapped mesh ventilation in the gusset and pockets keeps your scent and body temp low. For added stealth, we incorporated Permanent Polygiene Odor Control Technology throughout plus cargo pockets that feature silent snaps and divided panels to prevent gear from rattling around.

SITKA ESW Shirt

Optimized for warm weather performance, the ESW Shirt features a lightweight stretch polyester in the body and arms for a quiet draw, silent snaps for quiet layering, mesh pits for ventilation, and complete Permanent Polygiene Odor Control Technology throughout. The ESW Shirt will be a reliable tool for the whitetail hunter and can be worn on its own in the heat or as a foundation for layered insulation as autumn sets in.

SITKA ESW Glove

A technical shooting glove for the discerning bow hunter. A durable Cordura nylon back and synthetic leather palm will withstand many seasons of abuse while the exposed and reinforced thumb and forefinger design enable an accurate and unhindered release to help you arrow the monarch you patterned all summer.

SITKA ESW Hat

Streamlined and featherlight, the ESW Hat features a rounded brim, breathable mesh back and Permanent Polygiene Odor Control Technology to keep the sun and sweat at bay.

Pricing for the new ESW system includes the ESW Pant ($149); ESW Shirt ($129); ESW Glove ($79); and ESW Hat ($3o). Be sure to visit www.sitkagear.com/products/whitetail to learn more on this exciting new line of products from SITKA.