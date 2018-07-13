TRUFIRE EXPANDS SMOKE RELEASE LINE

by

Since its introduction, the TruFire® Smoke has impressed users with its accuracy, user-friendly design and purposeful features. For 2018, TruFire has expanded the Smoke series with two new models: the Smoke Max and the Smoke Extreme.

Packed with adjustability, the Smoke series is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of archers. These wrist-strap releases feature a Tru-Forward trigger finger for a smooth, consistent release, and trigger travel is adjustable. Spring-loaded jaws close when the trigger is released, making it quick and easy for bowhunters to hook the release to a D-loop even in high-pressure hunting situations. Smoke releases also boast a compact, dime-sized release head.

The Smoke Max is highlighted by the extremely padded and ultra-comfortable camouflage Max strap, as well as the patented bright-yellow TrapTab™, which allows for quick and easy one-handed closure. Like the original Smoke release, Smoke Max features TruFire’s patented FoldBack™ design that allows the release to be easily flipped out of the way when not in use – a feature archers of all types will find useful.

The Smoke Extreme also features the convenient TrapTab and FoldBack design, but with the exceptionally comfortable Extreme buckle strap, which consists of an ultra-durable saddle cloth strap with a bonded felt interior.

All three Smoke series releases offer 10 buckle-pin straps to ensure that the archer finds a perfect and consistent fit for improved consistency. In addition, the Smoke releases have a threaded rod for length adjustment and can be used by both right- and left-handed archers.