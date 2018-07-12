Muzzy Expands Its Hybrid Broadhead Line

by

Muzzy has made a reputation for broadheads with bone-crushing capabilities, and the introduction of the new Trocar HB-Ti takes this potential for destruction to a whole new level. The Trocar HB-Ti incorporates an aggressively redesigned, thinner titanium ferrule for increased penetration as well as a single-bevel serrated fixed blade and a pair of expandable wing blades to provide massive damage.

Titanium offers the strength of steel at a fraction of the weight and two times the strength of aluminum, making it the ultimate choice for a broadhead ferrule. The Trocar HB-Ti 100-grain broadhead combines the best fixed-blade technology and adds a pair of center-pivot blades that deploy on contact with a titanium ferrule, resulting in the ultimate choice for hide-cutting, bone-splitting devastation with the perfect weight-to-density ratio.

The Trocar HB-Ti’s 0.039-inch-thick surgically sharp stainless-steel wing blades stay securely tucked tight in flight, but reliably deploy upon contact for a total cutting diameter of 1 5/8 inches on contact. The .050-inch-thick one-piece fixed blade has a single-bevel edge that increases arrow spin in flight. The multifaceted chisel tip on the Trocar HB-Ti provides added strength and bone-crushing capabilities.

This new Trocar HB-Ti 100-grain hybrid broadhead will be available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at https://feradyne.com/muzzy-broadheads/. Suggested retail price for a three-pack is $49.99.