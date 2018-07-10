Carbon Express Mayhem Hunter Now Available in Small Diameter Model

by

One arrow, two spines, 2X more accurate, less wind drift

Recognized as the leader in carbon arrow technology and design, Carbon Express® introduces a new high-performance hunting arrow that’s heavier, provides twice the accuracy of a single spine arrow, and delivers even more penetration, all while reducing wind drift: the Mayhem® Hunter SDS. Now available in a small .203″ diameter, the Mayhem redefines the standard for premium hunting performance in a dual spine arrow.

The Carbon Express proprietary Small Diameter, Dual Spine Weight Forward technology offers bowhunters significant penetration due to a powerful increase in down-range energy. Combine that with decreased wind drift complementary to the slim, small-diameter design, and the startling result is broadhead accuracy beyond imagination.

Constructed with BuffTuff® technology, the Mayhem Hunter SDS offers extreme durability and a super-quiet draw for stealth in the field. And, with long-range accuracy enhanced, this rugged carbon composite hunting arrow may just become your favorite hunting partner.

Mayhem Hunter SDS Features and Specifications:

MAYHEM® HUNTER SDS: Carbon Express’ heaviest .203 small-diameter arrows with twice the accuracy of a single spine arrow

DEEP PENETRATING: .203″ small internal diameter

REAL STRAIGHTNESS: Every Mayhem Hunter SDS arrow is 100% laser checked to be within +/- 0.0035″ as a maximum measurement, not an average

MATCHED WEIGHT SET: Sorted and matched by weight for best-in-class consistency. Weight sorting tolerance is +/- 1.0 grains

BUFFTUFF® decoration: Patented outer layer construction that provides the world’s toughest and quietest carbon arrow finish, easier to remove from the target

DUAL SPINE WEIGHT FORWARD: Patented dual-spine arrow shaft reduces oscillation by 50% vs. single spine competitors, offering 2x the accuracy

PERFORMANCE VANES: Mayhem Hunter SDS arrows come fletched with 2″ Quadel Vanes

LAUNCHPAD PRECISION NOCK: Standard on all Mayhem Hunter SDS arrows to deliver a precise, controlled arrow release, better shaft alignment and more consistent accuracy, shot after shot

Steel-constructed half-out insert for added FOC and durability

Length: 32.5″ (12 pack shafts), 31.5″ (6 pack arrows),

Mayhem Hunter SDS: 250, 10.25 grains/inch, .403″ spine; 350, 11.25 grains/inch, .330″ spine

Available as: 12 pack shafts, 6 pack arrows

MSRP: $139.99 – 12pk shafts, $74.99 – 6pk arrows