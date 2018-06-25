Superdrive 27 PRO Offers Maximum Accuracy and Line Cutting

by

Salt Lake City, Utah—Easton introduces the Superdrive 27 PRO with ±.001 straightness for archers seeking the maximum diameter scoring advantage in a lightweight all-carbon shaft. Designed specifically for tournament use, this high-perfomance shaft is made with proven Easton Superdrive all-carbon construction. The 27/64” diameter is ideal for shooters looking for the ultimate arrow at ASA/IBO 3D’s and NFAA indoor competitions. The Superdrive 27 is available in a 270 spine with the G-UNI or Super UNI nock system.

Superdrive 27 Pro features:

±.001 Pro-Grade factory straightness

High-performance, light-mass, high-strength all-carbon shaft using proven Superdrive construction

Maximum 27/64” line-cutting diameter

Ideal for indoor and 3D competition

Super or G-UNI nock bushings available

MSRP: $206.99/dozen

For more information on the Superdrive 27 Pro and the full line of archery arrows, visit www.eastonarchery.com