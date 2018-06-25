Menu
Superdrive 27 PRO Offers Maximum Accuracy and Line Cutting

Jun 25, 2018 by Leave a Comment

Salt Lake City, Utah—Easton introduces the Superdrive 27 PRO with ±.001 straightness for archers seeking the maximum diameter scoring advantage in a lightweight all-carbon shaft. Designed specifically for tournament use, this high-perfomance shaft is made with proven Easton Superdrive all-carbon construction. The 27/64” diameter is ideal for shooters looking for the ultimate arrow at ASA/IBO 3D’s and NFAA indoor competitions. The Superdrive 27 is available in a 270 spine with the G-UNI or Super UNI nock system.

 

 

Superdrive 27 Pro features:

  • ±.001 Pro-Grade factory straightness
  • High-performance, light-mass, high-strength all-carbon shaft using proven Superdrive construction
  • Maximum 27/64” line-cutting diameter
  • Ideal for indoor and 3D competition
  • Super or G-UNI nock bushings available

 

MSRP:  $206.99/dozen

 

For more information on the Superdrive 27 Pro and the full line of archery arrows, visit www.eastonarchery.com

