Superdrive 27 PRO Offers Maximum Accuracy and Line Cutting

Salt Lake City, Utah—Easton introduces the Superdrive 27 PRO with ±.001 straightness for archers seeking the maximum diameter scoring advantage in a lightweight all-carbon shaft. Designed specifically for tournament use, this high-perfomance shaft is made with proven Easton Superdrive all-carbon construction. The 27/64” diameter is ideal for shooters looking for the ultimate arrow at ASA/IBO 3D’s and NFAA indoor competitions. The Superdrive 27 is available in a 270 spine with the G-UNI or Super UNI nock system.
Superdrive 27 Pro features:
- ±.001 Pro-Grade factory straightness
- High-performance, light-mass, high-strength all-carbon shaft using proven Superdrive construction
- Maximum 27/64” line-cutting diameter
- Ideal for indoor and 3D competition
- Super or G-UNI nock bushings available
MSRP: $206.99/dozen
For more information on the Superdrive 27 Pro and the full line of archery arrows, visit www.eastonarchery.com
