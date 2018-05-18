The Outdoor Film Festival Tour To Attend The 2018 Bowhunters Rendezvous

by

Chatfield, MN – Friday, June 8th and Saturday, June 9th at dusk, the Outdoor Film Tour will be presenting films to the 2018 Bowhunters Rendezvous attendees at the MacKenzie Center in Poynette, Wisconsin. The Outdoor Film Festival and Tour is a platform for the public to view award-winning outdoor films. Their mission is to Award, Promote, and Educate the next generation to experience the Outdoors. Outdoor Film has partnered with the Pope and Young Club since 2013 in awarding the best Archery films that reflect the mission of the Pope and Young Club. More information can be found at www.outdoor.film

“The Outdoor Film Festival and Tour is proud to announce our support and attendance at the Pope and Young Club’s Bowhunters Rendezvous,” said Gary Wilson, founder of Outdoor Film. “A two-hour collection of several award-winning archery films will be shown at dusk Friday and Saturday under the stars in an open theater setting.”

“Filmmakers and YouTube channels are welcome to submit a film or video submission to be selected as a finalist in our national tour,” added Wilson. “This summer we start the 2018 Outdoor Film Festival and Tour at the P&Y Bowhunters Rendezvous in Poynette, Wisconsin and conclude in September at Bass Pro Shops Springfield, Missouri Corporate headquarters and the newly constructed Wonders of Wildlife Museum where the Archery Hall of Fame is located.”

Door Prizes and Giveaways will be available for attendees to enter and win, including:

Toyota Truck in our national giveaway

Backcountry Horseback Idaho Combo Hunt (Bear, Wolf, Mule Deer & Elk) with Wild Idaho Outfitters from Challis, Idaho http://www.wildidahooutfitters.com/

A new Hoyt bow and a new Hoyt youth bow will be given away.

Plus Hoodies, T-Shirts, and Hats!

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of outdoor entertainment. Don’t miss this special event!