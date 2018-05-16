Taking Your Bale Blind to the Redneck Level

by

Lamar, MO – Redneck® Outdoors, the industry leader in hunting blinds and accessories, is pleased to introduce the toughest bale blind on the market, the Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind. From deer and turkey hunting to predators or scouting this heavy-duty bale blind can accommodate two to three individuals, making it ideal for family hunting, or filming.

The Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind features a durable three-layer cover which consists of natural burlap, bonded to a tough 600 denier woven fabric which is then affixed to a tough, water resistant PVC backing. This durable exterior combined with the heavy-duty frame, allows the Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind to withstand the elements. It can be left outside all season long without fear of heavy snow loads, or strong winds.

With a look that is virtually identical to bales that have been left in the field, the Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind blends in to almost any environment and will not spook the game you are pursuing. The new burlap cover can also be used on any current Redneck Sportsman Bale Blind frames.

With easy to open and close windows and doors that feature durable heavy-duty zippers, you can enter and exit the Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind with ease and once inside the black interior aids in your concealment.

This season give yourself the Redneck Advantage with the new Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind.

Made in the USA

Length: 72” Center Width: 72” Height: 70” Wt: 99 lbs Includes: (2) Anchoring Stakes

Sportsman HD Burlap Bale Blind MSRP: $449.99 For more information about the full lineup of Redneck Blinds products visit www.redneckblinds.com