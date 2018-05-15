HME Now Offering Unique Lighting Solutions for Sportsmen

by

Grand Prairie, TX – Hunting Made Easy (HME) continues to grow its line of gear and accessories designed to help hunters and outdoor enthusiasts maximize convenience and success in the field with their new green LED illumination products.

While sportsmen will find many applications for these items, the new HME lighting solutions were designed specifically with the hunter in mind. As with red lights, game animals are less alarmed by green LED lighting than traditional white light. The practical difference is that green light offers greater visibility for human eyes than conventional red light. For this reason, the new HME lighting products all feature the higher-visibility green LED bulbs.

Any time you need hands-free lighting, the new HME Ultimate Mini LED Hat Clip is the perfect choice. This small, lightweight unit clips unobtrusively to any ball cap visor, leaving both hands free to get the job done. The four green LED bulbs are positioned with a 15-degree angled tilt for typical close-up work. The Hat Clip light housing is water- and dust-resistant and features an ergonomic operation switch located on top. Powered by two Lithium CR-2032 batteries, the light delivers a burn time of up to 280 minutes.

For multi-purpose applications, the HME Apollo Green is the new go-to. This is a combination 120-lumen high-output light that functions as a conventional hand-held flashlight. It is ideal for finding your way to and from your hunting stand. The Cree XPE-R3 green LED bulb can be focused for spot or flood beam, and the magnifier beam extends out to 600 feet. A bail-style hang loop is integrated into the aviation-grade anodized aluminum housing so the light can be suspended above a treestand, in a ground blind or tent, on a branch, or anywhere you require an overhead light. The rear tactical switch selects between three operational modes: high / low / strobe. The Apollo Green runs on three AAA batteries for up to three hours.

Outdoor enthusiasts understand that different lights are needed for varying situations. That’s why HME is offering an Apollo Green and Ultimate Mini LED Hat Clip combo pack. This package includes the Apollo Green flashlight/lantern plus two Ultimate Mini LED Hat Clips. With this combination, hunters can use the Hat Clip to field dress their trophy after dark and deploy the Apollo Green light to get it from the field to the skinning shed.

Another new lighting solution from HME is the COB Green Light Wall Switch. Perfect for hunting shacks or any place you need a broad light source that can be adjusted for optimal intensity, the COB (Chip-on-Board) Green Light Wall Switch comes with three mounting options—magnetic, hook-and-loop patch, or screw. This panel-style light employs the latest in circuit board-based LED technology to produce a bright, well-dispersed light that is adjustable from 0-200 lumens by rotating a dimming switch. The black ABS plastic housing is built with rugged field work in mind. Power comes from three AAA batteries (included).

To take a closer look at the many innovative solutions for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts from HME, visit http://www.gsmoutdoors.com/hme/.