Sitka Gear officially kicks off the launch of their new Sitka Gear Apex Series this week. We got a look at the gear during the ATA show when we stopped in at the Sitka booth, but here’s a closer look at the latest offerings from the Sitka Gear Apex Series.

Sitka Gear Apex Series Hoody

Sitka Gear’s Apex Hoody blends the benefits of merino wool with the durability of nylon in a specialized design purpose-built for big game pursuits. Reinforcement in the shoulders, arms and elbows is designed to withstand years of abuse and removable elbow pads buffer long stalks and glassing sessions from unforgiving vantages.

Sitka Gear Apex Series Pants

Designed for silence and stealth, Sitka Gear’s Apex Pant is equipped to meet dynamic conditions and output levels. A soft micro-grid fleece interior balances warmth and breathability while a bonded polyester face provides weather resistance and noise reduction. Removable knee pads and internally divided cargo pockets keep you efficient during the final moments of the stalk.

Sitka Gear Apex Series Pack

Streamlined for stealth with a durable build that places essential gear at your fingertips, Sitka Gear’s Apex Pack redefines the day pack. The low-profile frameless design reduces noise and abrasion while providing an ample 1,800 cubic inches of storage for days when a morning glassing session turns into an all-day stalk. A body-hugging waist belt features multiple pockets, including easily deployable/retractable cam cables to rest your bow when you’re in a stand-off with a stubborn bull.

